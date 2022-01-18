Cancer Nonprofit Exec Embezzled $3.7M, Feds Say

By Max Jaeger (January 18, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- The former vice president of a major music-industry nonprofit for cancer research was criminally charged Tuesday with embezzling more than $3.7 million for luxuries such as pricey booze, Lady Gaga concert passes and Super Bowl tickets. Melissa Goodwin, 55, also allegedly forged the signature of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research's CEO and doctored financial statements to cover the ruse, according to a criminal complaint filed in Tennessee federal court charging her with one count of wire fraud. "It is utterly disgraceful that anyone, especially a trusted employee, would victimize a nonprofit organization that provides vital funds to the fight...

