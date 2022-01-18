Goldman Sachs Loans $128M For Calif. Marriott Resort

By Andrew McIntyre (January 18, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs has loaned $128 million for a Marriott resort in Palm Desert, California, according to an announcement Tuesday from borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The loan to real estate firm Kam Sang Co. is for JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa, which has 884 rooms and recently underwent $40 million in renovations. The financing from Goldman Sachs Bank USA is for five years at a fixed rate of interest, terms of which JLL did not disclose. The borrower plans to use proceeds to pay off existing debt that is due to mature in February, JLL said Tuesday. A representative...

