Sony, Hendrix Estate Sue Over Bandmates' UK Royalty Claims

By Rachel Scharf (January 19, 2022, 2:18 PM EST) -- Sony Music Entertainment and the estate of Jimi Hendrix filed suit in Manhattan federal court Tuesday seeking to block a threat of copyright litigation in the United Kingdom over royalties from recordings by the late guitarist's onetime band. Experience Hendrix LLC, Authentic Hendrix LLC and the estate's worldwide exclusive licensee Sony want a declaration that Hendrix's former bandmates, David Noel Redding and John Graham "Mitch" Mitchell, signed away their rights to any royalties during the famed musician's estate proceedings in the 1970s. The complaint alleges that last month, Sony's London-based distributor received a cease-and-desist letter from the estates of Redding and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS