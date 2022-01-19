Mattel, Investors Get OK On $98M Deal Over Tax Misstatement

By David van den Berg (January 19, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge preliminarily approved a $98 million settlement in a class action brought by investors against Mattel and PwC claiming the companies misled them by understating an income tax expense and conspiring to conceal the error. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi approved the deal between the companies and the class of investors led by the DeKalb County Employees Retirement System and the New Orleans Employees' Retirement System. Judge Scarsi said the settlement "as a whole appears fair and reasonable." The investors, Mattel and PwC reached the agreement in November. At the time, the...

