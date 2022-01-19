Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Landlord Who Dodged $500M Fraud Rap Wants Feds Probed

By Max Jaeger (January 19, 2022, 2:31 PM EST) -- The New York landlord who dodged a $500 million fraud indictment over prosecutorial missteps said Tuesday he wants to see the government's case emails and question prosecutors in a proposed evidentiary hearing aimed at tossing a subsequent indictment.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, Rochester landlord Bob Morgan said the less-than weeklong hearing would go beyond the particulars of his case to also probe the larger culture of the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of New York.

"The factual issues involved in the present reconsideration motion are geared toward who knew what and when," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!