Landlord Who Dodged $500M Fraud Rap Wants Feds Probed

By Max Jaeger (January 19, 2022, 2:31 PM EST) -- The New York landlord who dodged a $500 million fraud indictment over prosecutorial missteps said Tuesday he wants to see the government's case emails and question prosecutors in a proposed evidentiary hearing aimed at tossing a subsequent indictment. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, Rochester landlord Bob Morgan said the less-than weeklong hearing would go beyond the particulars of his case to also probe the larger culture of the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of New York. "The factual issues involved in the present reconsideration motion are geared toward who knew what and when," the...

