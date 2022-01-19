Fed. Circ. Criticizes Gilstrap For Keeping Netflix Suit In Texas

By Dani Kass (January 19, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday ordered U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to transfer a patent suit brought by two Broadcom Corp. units against Netflix to the Northern District of California. A three-judge panel granted Netflix Inc.'s mandamus petition, concluding the Eastern District of Texas judge improperly disregarded key witnesses and evidence in California and that his refusal to transfer the case was an abuse of discretion. Broadcom units CA Inc. and Avago Technologies International Sales Pte. Ltd. had sued Netflix in March, claiming the latter company was infringing five patents related to "networking techniques for improving the quality and efficiency of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS