Seyfarth Adds 4 Partners In LA, Seattle, Hong Kong

By Beverly Banks (January 20, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP added four partners to offices along the West Coast and in Hong Kong, the firm announced, including a management-side employment partner from Foley & Lardner LLP with experience representing employers in discrimination, wrongful termination and unfair labor practice cases. Kamran Mirrafati rejoined Seyfarth's labor management relations practice group on Jan. 1 as a partner in Los Angeles, after seven years based in Foley & Lardner's office, where he counseled employers on retaliation claims and labor arbitration proceedings, according to a news release Wednesday. Mirrafati told Law360 on Thursday that he was elated to come back to Seyfarth and...

