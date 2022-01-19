Drugmakers Want Discovery From Valisure In Zantac MDL

By Carolina Bolado (January 19, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- GlaxoSmithKline LLC urged a Florida magistrate judge on Wednesday to allow it to get more information from pharmacy Valisure LLC in multidistrict litigation over alleged links between the heartburn drug Zantac and various cancers, arguing that Valisure's initial testing of the drug and citizen petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "permeates through the case." In a hearing on Zoom before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, GSK's attorney Patrick Oot said Valisure's testing is "critical to the plaintiffs' case" and the drugmakers should be able to issue subpoenas and request documents from the pharmacy, despite plaintiffs' assurances that Valisure...

