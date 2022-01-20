Honda Secures $2.9M Deal To End Acura Touch-Screen Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 20, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has finalized a nearly $2.9 million settlement ending a class action filed by Honda drivers who claim the automaker installed glitchy touch-screen consoles in certain Acuras. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner approved the award Wednesday, which includes about $2.2 million in attorney fees for class counsel, which is about $1.1 million less than the lawyers had initially requested. American Honda Motor Co. Inc. has promised to repair lingering issues with the "infotainment system" installed in 2019 to 2020 Acura DX vehicles, according to settlement terms. The company will also reimburse Acura owners who paid to fix...

