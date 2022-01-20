YouTuber Says Her Cardi B Claims Came From Cardi B Boasts

By Rosie Manins (January 20, 2022, 10:43 PM EST) -- Words from Cardi B's own mouth were used by a YouTuber as the source of her allegations that the rapper has herpes, takes drugs and worked as a prostitute, the video blogger told jurors Thursday while defending herself against defamation claims. Latasha Kebe, an Atlanta-based celebrity gossip blogger who goes by Tasha K, testified that she relied on what Cardi B had publicly declared online when she stated in her YouTube videos and social media posts that the rapper, whom she called "Herpes B," had "prostituted for a living." Kebe and her company Kebe Studios LLC have been accused by Cardi...

