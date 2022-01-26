Fixer Who Smuggled Cuban Ballplayers Gets 13 Months

By Carolina Bolado (January 26, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a fixer in Haiti to 13 months in prison for helping a sports trainer and a baseball agent smuggle Cuban ballplayers into the U.S. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams on Tuesday handed down the 13-month sentence to Amin Latouff, who had pled guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. for supplying fraudulent immigration documents and helping Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu, former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Dalier Hinojosa and their respective girlfriends get to the U.S. Latouff, who is from the Dominican Republic but was living in...

