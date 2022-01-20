McDonald's Workers Get Preliminary OK Of $2M Pay Stub Deal

By Craig Clough (January 20, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Thursday preliminarily approved a $2 million settlement and conditionally certified a class of 5,500 workers in a suit accusing McDonald's Restaurants of California Inc. of issuing inaccurate wage statements. U.S. Magistrate Judge Helena M. Barch-Kuchta said in an order that the settlement appears to be fair and would end lead plaintiff Gennifer Manzo's claims for violations of the California Labor Code. The judge also said that Manzo acknowledged that two cases currently before the Ninth Circuit could "cast doubt" on her theories of liability, and that, "[w]hile there was no motion practice or formal discovery, the parties...

