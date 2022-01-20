Sutter Judge 'Optimistic' Virus Won't Further Delay Jury Trial

By Hannah Albarazi (January 20, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge expressed optimism Thursday that the jury trial in a decade-old $489 million class action alleging Sutter Health engaged in anti-competitive practices can begin Feb. 9 after being derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying she'll require 100% masking and allow some witnesses to appear remotely. During a remote pretrial conference on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler, who is presiding over insurance buyers' suit alleging they were forced to pay more for their health care plans because Sutter Health engaged in anti-competitive practices of overcharging and tying together unnecessary services, attributed her optimism that the trial will...

