4 Belarus Officials Charged With Piracy In Forced Jet Landing

By Craig Clough (January 20, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- Four government officials in Belarus were indicted Thursday for conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy by a federal grand jury in New York for their role in allegedly diverting a plane in order to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist who was on board. The indictments against state officials Leonid Mikalaevich Churo, Oleg Kazyuchits, Andrey Anatolievich Lnu and Fnu Lnu are connected to the diversion last May of Ryanair Flight 4978, which the U.S. Department of Justice said contained four U.S. nationals and a total of more than 100 passengers on board, including a journalist critical of the Belarusian government wanted in that country...

