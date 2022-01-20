Ex-Crypto CEO's 'Crass' Bribery Joke Won't Be Shown To Jury

By Pete Brush (January 20, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge held Thursday that a wisecrack about bribing regulators made by Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of offshore cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, won't be seen by a jury at his upcoming New York trial on charges that he evaded U.S. anti-money laundering rules. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl said during an afternoon telephone conference that the joke, made by Hayes during a 2019 debate with noted economist Nouriel Roubini that has been widely watched online, would be unfairly prejudicial if prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office were allowed to play it for trial jurors. "The clip is...

