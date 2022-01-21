UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (January 21, 2022, 6:56 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen more than 3,000 motorists go after a German automaker, Fladgate LLP face a professional negligence claim from an investment group and a Hungarian airline sue the publisher of its in-flight magazine. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Fitzwalter Capital Partners (Financial Trading) Ltd. v JP Lease Products & Services Co. Ltd. and others Investment manager Fitzwalter Capital Partners filed a libel and slander claim on Jan. 21 against financial services company JP Lease Products & Services Co. Ltd. and three connected entities. Fitzwalter is represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan...

