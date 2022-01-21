Fintech-Focused SPAC Leads IPO Trio Totaling $625M

By McCord Pagan (January 21, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- Three blank-check companies focused on the financial services, cyber and media industries began trading Friday after raising a collective $625 million in initial public offerings led by seven law firms including King & Spalding LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP. HCM Acquisition Corp., represented by King & Spalding LLP and Maples Group with underwriters' counsel Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, raised $250 million in its IPO while KnightSwan Acquisition Corp. raised $200 million and was guided by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and underwriters' counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. And Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. raised $175 million...

