Feds Fight 'Overbroad' Probe Into Botched $500M Fraud Case

By Max Jaeger (January 24, 2022, 2:41 PM EST) -- A New York landlord who dodged charges in a $500 million fraud scheme cannot be allowed to flip the script on prosecutors with an "overbroad and far-reaching" probe into discovery missteps that doomed the initial case, the government told a New York judge Friday. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford dismissed fraud charges against Rochester developer Bob Morgan in 2020 after prosecutors repeatedly missed discovery deadlines, but allowed the government to refile the case last year. Morgan now wants the judge to reconsider the old decision and attach prejudice, which would doom the new case. He says the government should hand...

