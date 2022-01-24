Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ukraine Cites Russian 'Aggression' In $112M Award Suit

By Caroline Simson (January 24, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- Ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine were cited by Ukraine as it fights efforts by Russian oil company Tatneft to enforce a $173 million arbitral award against it, saying national security concerns warrant protecting certain information related to its assets.

Ukraine urged two district courts in New York and Washington, D.C., to issue a protective order that would prevent Tatneft from accessing certain types of information, including that which is classified or otherwise nonpublic.

Ukraine claimed that responding to Tatneft's discovery requests as they're now written could force it to disclose information about the assets, financial health and economic vulnerabilities of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!