Ukraine Cites Russian 'Aggression' In $112M Award Suit

By Caroline Simson (January 24, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- Ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine were cited by Ukraine as it fights efforts by Russian oil company Tatneft to enforce a $173 million arbitral award against it, saying national security concerns warrant protecting certain information related to its assets. Ukraine urged two district courts in New York and Washington, D.C., to issue a protective order that would prevent Tatneft from accessing certain types of information, including that which is classified or otherwise nonpublic. Ukraine claimed that responding to Tatneft's discovery requests as they're now written could force it to disclose information about the assets, financial health and economic vulnerabilities of...

