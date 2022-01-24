Avenatti Atty Says Stormy Daniels Case Is Just A Fee Dispute

By Stewart Bishop (January 24, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- A lawyer for celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on Monday pushed back against prosecutors' claims that he stole over $300,000 in book deal proceeds from his former client and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, casting the case for jurors as nothing more than a contract dispute. The third criminal trial Avenatti has faced in recent years kicked off with Avenatti attorney Andrew Dalack of the Federal Defenders of New York saying Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — at times was "unpredictable" and "uncontrollable" and failed to live up to her side of a contract giving Avenatti a cut of...

