Palin Tests Positive For Virus, Delaying NYT Defamation Trial

By Frank G. Runyeon (January 24, 2022, 11:25 AM EST) -- Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of her defamation trial against The New York Times on Monday, according to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, who said the conservative politician was "of course, unvaccinated." Sarah Palin seen here in 2017, claims The New York Times defamed her by running an editorial she claims falsely linked her to a 2011 mass shooting. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) The former Alaska governor and onetime vice-presidential hopeful's positive test delayed the opening of the trial in her case accusing the newspaper of defaming her by running an editorial that she claims falsely linked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS