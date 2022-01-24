NHLer Bankruptcy Trustee Seeks To Drop Assault Countersuit

By Zachary Zagger (January 24, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- The trustee in former San Jose Sharks player Evander Kane's Chapter 7 bankruptcy is seeking to have the player's estate drop a defamation counterclaim in an assault case filed against him by a woman in New York. Trustee Fred Hjelmeset asked a California federal bankruptcy for authority to abandon Kane's counterclaim against his accuser, saying he has concluded that it is "burdensome" and "of inconsequential value to the estate," according to a court filing on Jan. 19. "The trustee has evaluated the counterclaim and has concluded that, while it may be a viable claim for the debtor to pursue against the...

