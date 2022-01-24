'Bribes' Perfectly Legal Abroad, Court Told In FIFA Fraud Suit

By Max Jaeger (January 24, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- Argentine sports marketers ensnared in the federal FIFA corruption probe want to tell a jury bribery is legal in their home nation and others, but prosecutors say that would only confuse jurors, according to a pair of dueling motions filed Friday in New York. The lack of criminal laws forbidding bribery in Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina could show the jury during an upcoming May 23 trial that the defendants lacked criminal intent when they allegedly bribed top brass at South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL for the rights to broadcast the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, said defendant Full Play Group. The suit's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS