Tesla Rips 'Rapacious' $162M JPMorgan Suit Over Musk Tweet

By Lauren Berg (January 24, 2022, 10:57 PM EST) -- Not only does Tesla Inc. not owe JPMorgan Chase & Co. $162 million for stock warrants, but the bank purposely misconstrued a 2018 tweet by Elon Musk to rake in a windfall of the electric car company's shares, Tesla told a New York federal court Monday. In counterclaims, Tesla hit back at JPMorgan's November lawsuit accusing the electric car company of refusing to pay $162 million for stock warrants that expired above their strike price after Musk expressed on Twitter his interest in taking the company private. Tesla said JPMorgan obtained billions of dollars worth of the car company's shares for...

