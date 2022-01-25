'Frankly Stunning': Distributors Pan DEA Vet At Opioid Trial

By Jeff Overley (January 25, 2022, 10:43 PM EST) -- Drug distributors sought Tuesday to torpedo some of the most important testimony so far in Washington state's opioid trial, asserting that a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official "stunningly" impugned their conduct based on her personal views, not actual regulatory violations. The companies launched their attacks almost immediately after the conclusion of testimony from ex-DEA manager Ruth A. Carter, contending that her criticism of how they scrutinized suspicious orders wasn't based on "specialized knowledge" and therefore should be stricken. "She repeatedly gave ipse dixit opinions without linking them up to standards, DEA guidance, industry benchmarks, regulatory principles, anything like that," Covington...

