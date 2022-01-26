4 Cruise Lines Oppose Jury Demand In Havana Docks Case

By Joyce Hanson (January 26, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Four major cruise lines have asked a Florida federal court to refuse a former Cuban port owner's demand for a jury trial in its case claiming they violated federal law by docking ships in Havana, saying a magistrate judge wrongly recommended that the jury demand is viable. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. objected Tuesday to U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis' Jan. 11 report and recommendation to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom that she deny the cruise lines' motion to strike Havana Docks Corp.'s jury trial demand. The cruise line was joined by Carnival Corp., MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS