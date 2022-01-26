Trump NEPA Rule Fight Is A Non-Starter, 4th Circ. Told

By Keith Goldberg (January 26, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups on Tuesday urged the Fourth Circuit not to revive environmentalists' challenge to a Trump-era rule overhauling the National Environmental Policy Act, backing White House arguments that green groups can't fight a rule that hasn't been implemented. Environmental groups including Wild Virginia want the appeals court to reverse a lower court's dismissal of their suit challenging the 2020 NEPA rule. The Biden administration said the lower court got it right because there hasn't been any concrete use of the regulations the groups can challenge, noting that the White House Council on Environmental Quality...

