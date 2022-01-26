Texas Panel Pauses Sex-Trafficking Suit Against Salesforce

By Michelle Casady (January 26, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday granted a request from Salesforce.com Inc. to pause a lawsuit in which Jane Does allege the company contributed to their sex-trafficking by selling a subscription for its customer relationship management and marketing software to an ad website, while the court considers whether the claims can proceed. Justice Peter Kelly of the First Court of Appeals in Houston granted the temporary relief and ordered the trial court to halt proceedings until the panel disposes of the petition for writ of mandamus Salesforce filed on Tuesday, seeking to end the suit. Justice Kelly's brief order directs the...

