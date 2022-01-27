$23M Fuel Arbitration Award Confirmed Against Haitian Gov't

By Clark Mindock (January 27, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has confirmed a $23 million arbitral award against the Republic of Haiti for failing to pay for fuel deliveries, after determining that the Caribbean nation had opportunities to present its case but decided against doing so. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel ordered Haiti's Bureau de Monétisation des Programmes d'Aide au Développement to pay infrastructure project and materials supply company Preble-Rish Haiti SA over the missed payments, rejecting claims by the government that it deserved more leniency to make its case due to a surge in COVID-19 cases last year and the assassination of the country's...

