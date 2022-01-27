Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, Jubao Xie, Calmwater Capital

By Andrew McIntyre (January 27, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- Lennar Homes has picked up a Homestead, Florida, development site for $22.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 25.3 acres at Southwest 336th Street and Southwest 172nd Avenue, and the seller is Adrian Homes, according to the report. The world's tallest Holiday Inn is for sale and is asking $187 million, Crain's New York Business reported Wednesday. The 50-story property at 99 Washington St. in New York is facing foreclosure, and owner Jubao Xie is hoping to sell the hotel and 8,500-square-foot restaurant at 103 Washington St., according to the report. Calmwater Capital has loaned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS