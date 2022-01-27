AGs Urge OSHA For Climate Change Heat Standards

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 27, 2022, 3:26 PM EST) -- A coalition of six states has asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to establish national standards that consider occupational exposure to extreme heat to protect outdoor and indoor workers from the effects of rising temperatures due to climate change. In a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James and the attorneys general of California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania urged OSHA to implement heat standards to prevent workplace-related health risks. "Heat is the leading cause of weather-related mortality in the United States, even though nearly all heat-related deaths are preventable through...

