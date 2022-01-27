Aeromexico Strikes $40M Deal With Creditors On Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (January 27, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- Airline Grupo Aeromexico on Thursday began the confirmation hearing for its Chapter 11 plan by telling a New York bankruptcy judge that it had reached a $40 million settlement of objections to the plan raised by unsecured creditors. The start of the virtual hearing was delayed by three hours, which counsel for Aeromexico said gave them the opportunity to finalize the deal with its unsecured creditors committee to end the committee's arguments that the plan unfairly gives equity to company insiders. Aeromexico, which filed for bankruptcy in June 2020 amid COVID-19 air travel shutdowns, told the court in October that it...

