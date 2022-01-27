Customer Drops Claims Uber Eats Overcharged Sales Tax

By David van den Berg (January 27, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- A New York Uber Eats customer dropped a proposed class action Thursday that claimed the delivery service overcharged customers because of how it calculates sales taxes with its promotions. The notice of voluntary dismissal Anita Washington filed with a New York federal court didn't elaborate on her decision to give up the proposed class action. Spencer Sheehan, Washington's attorney, had no comment. Uber Technologies Inc., the operator of Uber Eats, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Washington filed the proposed class action complaint in November against Uber Technologies. Her complaint alleged that Uber Eats overcharges customers because when the delivery...

