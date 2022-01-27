Stormy Daniels Tells Jury Avenatti Lied And Stole From Her

By Stewart Bishop (January 27, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- Former Michael Avenatti client Stormy Daniels on Thursday took the witness stand in the criminal case accusing the celebrity lawyer of defrauding the adult film actress out of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a book deal, saying Avenatti "stole from me and lied to me." According to the government, Avenatti helped Daniels negotiate a book deal for her memoir that included an $800,000 advance, to be paid in four installments. But Avenatti diverted around $300,000 of the funds to himself via a fraudulent letter to her literary agent bearing a forged signature, prosecutors say. Avenatti rose to prominence as a...

