Texas Judge Delays Trial In KBR Kickback Scheme

By Katie Buehler (January 27, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge agreed Thursday to delay a trial originally set for mid-February in a lawsuit that accuses KBR Inc. of violating the False Claims Act when a former employee engaged in a kickback scheme with a subcontractor, warning the parties this will be the only continuance allowed. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt granted KBR's emergency motion to continue during a telephone conference and ordered the parties to decide on a new trial start date by Jan. 31. He told the parties whatever date they decide on will be the final trial date and that they should be prepared...

