Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Judge Delays Trial In KBR Kickback Scheme

By Katie Buehler (January 27, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge agreed Thursday to delay a trial originally set for mid-February in a lawsuit that accuses KBR Inc. of violating the False Claims Act when a former employee engaged in a kickback scheme with a subcontractor, warning the parties this will be the only continuance allowed.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt granted KBR's emergency motion to continue during a telephone conference and ordered the parties to decide on a new trial start date by Jan. 31. He told the parties whatever date they decide on will be the final trial date and that they should be prepared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!