Lockheed Wanted Aerojet To Hurt Rivals Pre-Deal, FTC Says

By Bryan Koenig (January 28, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has unveiled important details of its challenge to Lockheed Martin's $4.4 billion proposed Aerojet purchase in redacted versions of its in-house and district court complaints, including an allegation that Lockheed previously pressed the missile propulsion systems company to cut off its defense contractor rivals. The FTC already alleged in announcing the challenge Jan. 25 that the combination of the world's biggest defense contractor and the country's last independent supplier of "critical" missile inputs would give Lockheed Martin Corp. anti-competitive leverage over its rivals. But according to the redacted complaints filed in the days after that announcement, including...

