Northrop's Pension Denials 'Appropriate,' Judge Told

By Craig Clough (January 27, 2022, 9:45 PM EST) -- A Northrop Grumman executive testified at a California federal bench trial Thursday over Employee Retirement Income Security Act class claims and said an "appropriate" interpretation of a retirement plan it oversees can leave some workers with no pension benefits despite years of service. Tiffany King, who was a member of the company's pension benefits administration committee from 2011 to 2021, underwent cross-examination before U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal via Zoom after completing her direct testimony Wednesday about a retirement plan dating to the 1980s covering employees of ESL Inc. when its then-parent company TRW Inc. took over the ESL pension...

