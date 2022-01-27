IP Forecast: S&P To Fight Claims Its TM Suit Came Too Late

By Andrew Karpan (January 27, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- S&P Global will ask a Delaware federal judge next week to keep alive parts of its trademark suit against a call service center named S&P Data, in the face of claims that lawyers for the market ratings giant knew of the smaller business for years before suing. On Feb. 3, lawyers for S&P Global Inc. are scheduled to request that U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews turn down a dismissal bid from S&P Data LLC and its affiliates that takes aim at the Delaware state law claims raised in S&P Global's trademark suit, which was filed against the call service business in...

