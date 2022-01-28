Drugmakers Won't Get Discovery From Valisure In Zantac MDL

By Carolina Bolado (January 28, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Friday quashed GlaxoSmithKline's subpoenas for more information from pharmacy Valisure LLC in multidistrict litigation over heartburn drug Zantac after finding the information sought in the subpoenas has limited importance to the litigation. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart said he had "serious questions" as to whether the evidence covered by the subpoenas against Valisure and Michael Bretholz, a lawyer who is also a Valisure investor, is relevant to the claims in the MDL that link Zantac and its generic equivalent ranitidine to various cancers. GSK sought information about Valisure's testing of the drug and the citizen...

