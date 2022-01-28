'Ashamed' Atty Pleads Guilty To Kickback In LADWP Scandal

By Craig Clough (January 28, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- An attorney accused of simultaneously representing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and a customer suing the utility over a billing debacle pled guilty Friday to accepting a $2 million kickback for helping facilitate a collusive lawsuit, telling a California federal judge he is "ashamed" of his actions. Paul O. Paradis, 58, who owned the Manhattan-based Paradis Law Group, pled guilty before Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, admitting to one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. The judge questioned Paradis for a time, probing to see if the plea was a result of...

