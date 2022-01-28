Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Asks Justices To Scrap Airlines' Sick Leave Law Fight

By Linda Chiem (January 28, 2022, 8:37 PM EST) -- Washington labor officials told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that the Ninth Circuit correctly interpreted a federal preemption standard to clear the way for the Evergreen State to enforce its paid sick leave law against airlines, rejecting allegations that flight crew staffing and operations would be upended.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries filed a brief urging the justices to deny Airlines for America's petition for certioriari challenging the state's paid sick leave law, which requires employers to provide nearly all their Washington-based employees with paid sick leave and bars employers from disciplining or restricting workers who use...

