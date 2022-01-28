Aeromexico Gets Ch. 11 Plan OK After Last-Minute Deal

By Rick Archer (January 28, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge approved Grupo Aeromexico's Chapter 11 plan Friday after counsel for the airline told her it had reached a last-minute deal with the last remaining creditors opposed to the restructuring proposal. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman closed a two-day virtual confirmation hearing by approving Aeromexico's restructuring plan after counsel for the Mexican national carrier told her they had reached $1.9 million in settlements with the remaining objecting unsecured creditors "literally two minutes" before the start of closing arguments. Aeromexico counsel Timothy Graulich of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP said that under the terms of the settlements, Aeromexico...

