Feds Assert Control Over Surfside Condo Collapse Evidence

By Nathan Hale (January 28, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- An unexpected twist added new controversy Friday to a proposed class action filed by the victims of the deadly collapse of a Surfside, Florida, condominium tower, as word reached the court that a federal agency investigating the incident had asserted possession over key physical evidence being held in two Miami warehouses. Akerman LLP partner Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver for the condominium association, could hardly conceal his outrage as he recounted to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman how he received a message a few hours before the weekly status conference indicating that the National Institute of Standards and Technology had informed...

