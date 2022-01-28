Facebook Inks Deal To End Advertiser's False Ad Suit

By Dave Simpson (January 28, 2022, 9:28 PM EST) -- Facebook has reached a settlement that will end a proposed class action from an online advertiser who claims the social media giant misrepresented its targeted advertising system's capabilities, a California federal judge said in an order dismissing the case Friday. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton's one-page order, dismissing the case without prejudice, did not include details as to the provisional deal Facebook reached with IntegrityMessageBoards.com. "If any party certifies to the court within 60 days that the settlement has not been finalized, this order shall stand vacated and this case shall be restored to the calendar to be set for...

