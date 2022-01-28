Yelp Execs Ink $18M Deal To End Investor Suit Over Ad Woes

By Lauren Berg (January 28, 2022, 10:40 PM EST) -- A Yelp Inc. shareholder asked a California federal judge Friday to greenlight an $18 million settlement resolving derivative claims that a trio of current and former Yelp executives lied about the success of the company's cost-per-click advertising system. Shareholder Nicholas R. Ingrao alleges Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, former Chief Financial Officer Charles Baker and Chief Operating Officer Joseph R. Nachman breached their fiduciary duty to Yelp, causing unjust enrichment, among other things. On Friday, following months of discussions, Ingrao said the parties have reached an agreement under which Stoppelman, Baker and Nachman will pay Yelp $18 million in cash and the...

