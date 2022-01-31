Diversified Healthcare Trust Inks $703M JV For Office Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (January 31, 2022, 3:03 PM EST) -- Diversified Healthcare Trust has formed a $703 million joint venture with two unnamed global institutional investors to own a portfolio of 10 office properties located in various states, according to an announcement from the Massachusetts real estate investment trust Monday. The firm said it sold a 41% stake in the portfolio to one investor and a 39% stake in the properties to a second, with DHC retaining a 20% stake in the properties. DHC said the new joint venture is also incurring roughly $456.3 million in debt tied to the properties. The REIT said it plans to use proceeds from the...

