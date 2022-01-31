Tribe Says Calif. Judge Ignored Tribal Court's Orders

By Hannah Albarazi (January 31, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians sued a California state judge in California federal court on Saturday, claiming the judge ignored multiple tribal court orders finding that the tribe's decade-long dispute with a construction contractor hired to work on a since-abandoned casino project belongs in tribal court. The tribe's suit seeks declaratory judgment that California Superior Court Judge Ann C. Moorman, of the Superior Court of Mendocino County, lacks jurisdiction over the tribe's payment dispute with construction contractor Robert Findleton and his companies. The tribe is asking for the federal court to recognize and enforce permanent injunctions and sanction orders...

