White Sox Can't See Convicted Ticket Broker's Finances

By Max Jaeger (January 31, 2022, 12:39 PM EST) -- The Chicago White Sox may be a victim of a ticket broker's reselling scheme, but that doesn't mean the team can access the convicted defendant's private financial information to bolster a restitution bid, a federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly denied the team's pitch to see Bruce Lee's financials, as contained in a presentence investigation report, after Lee was convicted in October on 11 counts of fraud for allegedly paying team employees to swipe passes, so he could resell them on StubHub at a profit. "CWS has a right to advocate for full and timely restitution," the...

