Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Bike Maker Says Texas Co. Scooters Infringed FROG Mark

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 31, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A United Kingdom bicycle maker sued a Texas scooter company in Georgia federal court, claiming that it violated the copyrights of its FROG mark by displaying it on the bicycles and scooters it rents out in the U.S.

In a complaint filed Friday, Frogbikes Ltd. claimed that Frog Scooters Inc. – also known as Frog E-Mobility Solutions – a company that offers scooter rentals, deliberately violated the Lanham Act and other trademark statutes under Georgia law to take advantage of the Frogbike brand.

Frogbikes alleged that "Frog Scooters intends to free ride on the goodwill associated with Frogbikes' FROG Marks in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!