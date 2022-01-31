UK Bike Maker Says Texas Co. Scooters Infringed FROG Mark

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 31, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A United Kingdom bicycle maker sued a Texas scooter company in Georgia federal court, claiming that it violated the copyrights of its FROG mark by displaying it on the bicycles and scooters it rents out in the U.S. In a complaint filed Friday, Frogbikes Ltd. claimed that Frog Scooters Inc. – also known as Frog E-Mobility Solutions – a company that offers scooter rentals, deliberately violated the Lanham Act and other trademark statutes under Georgia law to take advantage of the Frogbike brand. Frogbikes alleged that "Frog Scooters intends to free ride on the goodwill associated with Frogbikes' FROG Marks in...

