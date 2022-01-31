Pizza Hut Franchisee Underpaid Drivers' Expenses, Suit Says

By Patrick Hoff (January 31, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- A delivery driver for a Pizza Hut franchise operator said the company violated federal wage and hour laws by improperly reimbursing drivers for business expenses, according to a proposed collective action filed in Georgia federal court. Pamela Bartel, a former driver for two Pizza Hut locations operated by South Carolina-based Southeast Restaurants Corp., said in her lawsuit Saturday that the franchisee does not track drivers' expenses or reimburse them at the Internal Revenue Service's standard business mileage rate. Instead, the company reimburses drivers at a flat rate of $1 per delivery, which Bartel said results in the drivers making less than...

